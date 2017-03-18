Drag-racing Corvette crashes into airplane at Spanish Fork airport

A drag-racing Corvette crashed into a small airplane parked on the taxiway on Friday evening at the Spanish Fork-Springville Airport in Utah County, police officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which occurred at about 9 p.m. at the small airport west of Interstate 15.

A man with access to a hangar at the airport had brought several friends with him, and two of them were drag racing in the runway area in a 2014 Corvette and a 2006 Porsche, Spanish Fork Police Sgt. Courtney Jones said.

The airplane, which had a mechanical issue, was parked on the taxi ramp, Jones said. Nobody was inside at the time of the crash.