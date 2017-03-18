Quantcast
Drag-racing Corvette crashes into airplane at Spanish Fork airport

By connect
First Published      Updated 3 hours ago

A drag-racing Corvette crashed into a small airplane parked on the taxiway on Friday evening at the Spanish Fork-Springville Airport in Utah County, police officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which occurred at about 9 p.m. at the small airport west of Interstate 15.

A man with access to a hangar at the airport had brought several friends with him, and two of them were drag racing in the runway area in a 2014 Corvette and a 2006 Porsche, Spanish Fork Police Sgt. Courtney Jones said.

The airplane, which had a mechanical issue, was parked on the taxi ramp, Jones said. Nobody was inside at the time of the crash.

Witnesses estimated the cars were traveling over 100 mph, Jones said. The plane sustained damaged on its right side, including its landing gear. Fire officials were called to clean up leaking fuel.

A Spanish Fork officer already was at the airport when the accident occurred, Jones said, responding to an unrelated report of an intoxicated male around the hangars. The man "took off running" down the side of the runway when he saw an officer approaching, said the officer, who then noticed the drag-racing vehicles nearby.

Both drivers were cited for reckless driving.

 

