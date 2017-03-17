Driver dead, two passengers in hospital after Ogden crash

A man died and two people went to the hospital after a sedan crashed into a tree Friday in Ogden.

The crash occurred about 5:20 p.m. on Washington Boulevard between 16th Street and 17th Street, said Ogden Police Lt. Brian Eynon.

It appears the sedan was headed north in the center lane and veered across other northbound lanes before driving off the road and into a tree, Eynon said.

The male driver was dead at the scene and two passengers — a man and a woman — were transported to McKay-Dee Hospital with injuries, Eynon said. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.