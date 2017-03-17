Utah man sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for 2015 homicide

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing a man outside a Sunset apartment in 2015.

Michael Scott Ennis was originally charged with first-degree felony murder in 2nd District Court, but pleaded guilty to a lesser count of third-degree felony homicide by assault last month. The charge includes a dangerous weapon enhancement, increasing the sentence to up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors said the plea deal was approved by the family of 31-year-old Tyler Eastabrook, who died from a single stab wound.

Judge Thomas Kay ordered Friday that the defendant's sentence run concurrent to an unrelated sentence for credit card theft and vehicle burglary convictions.