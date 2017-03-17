Quantcast
Utah man sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for 2015 homicide

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing a man outside a Sunset apartment in 2015.

Michael Scott Ennis was originally charged with first-degree felony murder in 2nd District Court, but pleaded guilty to a lesser count of third-degree felony homicide by assault last month. The charge includes a dangerous weapon enhancement, increasing the sentence to up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors said the plea deal was approved by the family of 31-year-old Tyler Eastabrook, who died from a single stab wound.

Judge Thomas Kay ordered Friday that the defendant's sentence run concurrent to an unrelated sentence for credit card theft and vehicle burglary convictions.

Ennis stabbed Eastabrook on Sept. 15, 2015 during an altercation outside of the apartment complex, according to court records.

The defendant was reportedly at the apartment trying to talk to the mother of his child, when Eastabrook — who also fathered a child with the woman — came to the apartment with another man. The woman asked Ennis to leave, according to court records, and he grabbed a knife from a box sitting by the door on his way out.

Eastabrook followed Ennis out of the apartment, where they two fought. After the stabbing, Ennis ran away and Eastbrook died before police arrived.

