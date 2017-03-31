Crowd boos border wall, health overhaul at Rep. Stewart town hall

Utah's Rep. Chris Stewart will address constituents at a town hall Friday night at Salt Lake City's West High School.

The event marks the first held in-person by a member of Utah's all-Republican congressional delegation since Rep. Jason Chaffetz's rowdy town hall in February where just 1,000 people were allowed inside. Another 1,500 stood outside — barred from entering because of fire codes. Those who didn't make it into the auditorium rallied and chanted while those inside shouted over Chaffetz, urging him to "do your job" and "explain yourself."

After that, Utah Republican Party Chairman James Evans said the event was "violent" and unsafe and warned representatives to skip in-person forums — an assessment not shared by police, nor by Chaffetz.

Stewart was not dissuaded from meeting with constituents. The congressman had said before the town hall Friday that he was "not concerned about this thing turning into a riot."

Members of the state's growing "resistance" movements planned to pack the meeting and ask Stewart, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, about Russia's involvement in the 2016 election and his planned vote in favor of the aborted GOP plan to repeal Obamacare.

