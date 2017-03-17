Man, woman remain critical after Taylorsville truck-car crash

Two people remained in critical condition Friday, the day after they were involved in a crash at a major Taylorsville intersection.

Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said the victims, a 70-year-old man and a woman in her 30s, each sustained extensive and traumatic injuries. He said their conditions at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray were unchanged as of Friday.

UPD said the man's westbound blue pickup truck collided with a small southbound white passenger vehicle at 10:56 a.m. Thursday at 4700 S. Redwood Road, crushing the car against a utility pole.

The crash closed down the northwest corner of the intersection, restricting both westbound and southbound traffic for several hours. Rocky Mountain Power crews were called to repair the pole.