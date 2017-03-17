Quantcast
DUI traffic stop devolved into battle of the Tasers, SLCPD says

By connect
First Published      Updated 31 minutes ago

As drunk driving traffic stops go, this one took a shocking turn.

A Salt Lake City police officer he pulled over a car at 485 W. 100 South about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday after the driver failed to signal a turn. As the officer approached, he smelled alcohol wafting from the vehicle.

Joined by a second officer, he ordered the man to step out of the car for field sobriety testing; instead the driver attempted to restart the vehicle and leave.

The officers then tried to forcibly remove the driver, but he produced a hand-held electrical stun gun with which he allegedly struck one officer on the back repeatedly, according to a jail probable cause statement.

Police deployed a Taser of their own to shock the man at least once, but he still would not exit the car. As the struggle continued, the suspect was punched several times in the face before finally being pulled from the vehicle and handcuffed.

The 23-year-old suspect was booked into the Salt Lake County jail after treatment for minor injuries.

He remained behind bars Friday, held without bail on suspicion of second-degree felony assault on a police officer and class B misdemeanor counts of interference with an arresting officer and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Neither of the officers was reported injured.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

