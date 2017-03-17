DUI traffic stop devolved into battle of the Tasers, SLCPD says

As drunk driving traffic stops go, this one took a shocking turn.

A Salt Lake City police officer he pulled over a car at 485 W. 100 South about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday after the driver failed to signal a turn. As the officer approached, he smelled alcohol wafting from the vehicle.

Joined by a second officer, he ordered the man to step out of the car for field sobriety testing; instead the driver attempted to restart the vehicle and leave.

The officers then tried to forcibly remove the driver, but he produced a hand-held electrical stun gun with which he allegedly struck one officer on the back repeatedly, according to a jail probable cause statement.