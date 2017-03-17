Landslide near Bryce Canyon limiting SR-12 to single lane

That slide occurred at mile marker 14.8, just east of the turnoff to Bryce Canyon — and between that national park and the towns of Tropic, Cannonville, Henrieville and Escalante.

John Gleason, spokesman for the Utah Department of Transportation, said traffic there is currently limited to one lane. Traffic signals allow drivers in each direction to take turns traveling through the affected section.

"The objective now is stabilizing that area and repairing damage that's happened. Repairing the damage is going to take some time," perhaps several months into the summer to develop and construct a permanent fix, Gleason said.

"The contractor came in and helped alleviate the pressure on that slope," including knocking down portions that appeared likely to give way soon, Gleason said. Contractors also paved an additional area next to the canyon wall to allow some extra space for cars to travel away from the edge of the slide.

"So they are able to keep one lane of traffic open with a safe buffer zone there," he said.

"The hope is we will be able to get two lanes open in a month to six weeks," Gleason said. "They will be working on a permanent solution over the next several weeks."

Gleason said delays through the area currently have been for only three to five minutes, but that is expected to lengthen once tourist season begins.

He noted that towns along that highway depend heavily on tourism, "So it's critical for us if we can keep at least one lane open."

He said the landslide area is under constant observation, and could close if more danger is detected.

"If it's a situation we feel is changing, or we feel is unsafe, we will shut it down," he said.