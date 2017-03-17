Rolly: Remembering Fort Union’s ‘mayor,’ who loved smiles and fought to save his ancestors’ Mormon pioneer home

Those calls regularly persisted for more than 20 years.

The gentleman was Marion Cox, a retired carpenter, who was in his late 70s when he decided I was his friend, although we had never met.

He died Monday at age 96, and while his voice had become as familiar to me as any family member, I still never met the man face to face.

Cox made himself my friend after I wrote a story in the mid-1990s about a massive expansion planned at The Family Center at Fort Union, which the then-Salt Lake County Commission was poised to make possible through a zoning change.

That forced him to take action, he told me in the first of hundreds of calls I would field from him through the years.

He was determined to save his ancestors' home, which was built in 1849 and stood in the way of the development. It was scheduled for demolition, but Cox would have none of it.

He became a regular at commission meetings, usually adorned in a long, black jacket and a stovepipe hat, pleading strenuously for the home's preservation.

Th original owners of that abode were Jehu and Sarah Cox, Marion Cox's great-grandparents, among the earliest Mormon pioneers.

They came to the Salt Lake Valley shortly after the arrival of Brigham Young and built the house a year later. At Young's request, they donated 10 acres around the home so a fort could be built to protect farmers.

Their role in pioneer history was a source of pride for Cox, a seemingly simple man who made a decent life for his family as a carpenter and builder.