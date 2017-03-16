Employees settle with Utah school district and supervisors over alleged sexual harassment

Eight female employees who sued the Iron County School District in federal court, claiming they were subjected to years of sexual harassment, have reached a $340,000 settlement with the state.
Beyond the financial aspect of the settlement, it requires the school district to hold annual sexual harassment training for employees and administrators, said attorney Peter Stirba, who represents the women.
"They were concerned all along with corrective changes and behavior within the district," Stirba said Thursday of the women. "It's in place now, and it's a great credit to them that it is in place."
The woman — six teachers, a teacher's aide and an office secretary — last year filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the school district, Cedar Middle School principal Kendall Benson, assistant principal Trent Nielsen, and the man at the center of the allegations — Samuel Naim El-Halta.