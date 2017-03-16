Two ‘very critical’ after pickup and car collide in Taylorsville

Unified Police were investigating a crash in Taylorsville on Thursday that left two people in the hospital fighting for their lives.

UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke said a blue pickup truck collided with a small white passenger vehicle at 10:56 a.m. in the intersection of 4700 S. Redwood Road, crushing the car against a utility pole.

A 70-year-old man, driving the pickup, and a woman in her 30s, driving the car, were rushed to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. Both were in "very critical condition" Thursday afternoon, Lohrke said.

The crash closed down the northwest corner of the intersection, restricting both westbound and southbound traffic. Rocky Mountain Power crews were on the scene to repair the pole.