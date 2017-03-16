Records Committee orders public disclosure of Utah-Amazon contract on sales taxes

A conservative group has won its battle to get a copy of the contract between the state and Amazon that was signed for the online retailer to begin collecting sales taxes on Utahns' purchases last January.

The State Tax Commission hasn't decided whether it will appeal Thursday's decision of the State Records Committee to district court.

"The Tax Commission itself will make a determination after we receive the order as to whether or not they are going to file an appeal in district court. If they don't they'll disclose the document to Libertas," Gale Francis, assistant attorney general, said after the meeting.