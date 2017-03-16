Group wins round in fight for Utah contract with Amazon on sales taxes

A conservative group has won its battle to get a copy of the contract between the state and Amazon that was signed for the online retailer to begin collecting sales taxes on Utahns' purchases last January.

But the war may not be over, as the State Tax Commission indicted it will appeal Thursday's decision of the State Records Committee.

The Libertas Institute appealed to the State Records Committee after its open-records request in January was denied by the Tax Commission.

At Thursday's meeting, committee members entertained arguments on the issue then went into executive session to review the contract. They emerged to rule in favor of Libertas, finding the information was public, although they allowed the Tax Commission to redact certain confidential, proprietary company information.