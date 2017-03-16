Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Group wins round in fight for Utah contract with Amazon on sales taxes

By Jessica Banuelos The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 51 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

A conservative group has won its battle to get a copy of the contract between the state and Amazon that was signed for the online retailer to begin collecting sales taxes on Utahns' purchases last January.

But the war may not be over, as the State Tax Commission indicted it will appeal Thursday's decision of the State Records Committee.

The Libertas Institute appealed to the State Records Committee after its open-records request in January was denied by the Tax Commission.

At Thursday's meeting, committee members entertained arguments on the issue then went into executive session to review the contract. They emerged to rule in favor of Libertas, finding the information was public, although they allowed the Tax Commission to redact certain confidential, proprietary company information.

The deal with Amazon is expected to mean tens of millions of dollars in revenue for the state and local governments. Skeptics aren't sure why the company voluntarily agreed to collect the taxes.

The only incentive the Tax Commission has publicly acknowledged is the 1.31 percent handling fee that all retailers are allowed to keep.

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()