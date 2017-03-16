Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Three arrested, one at large in Provo robbery/homicide case

By connect
First Published      Updated 17 minutes ago

Provo police have arrested three men as suspects in a home robbery and fatal shooting earlier this week, but a fourth man remains at large.

Police Sgt. Brian Taylor said Thursday that "tips from citizens aided investigators greatly" in locating and arrest 34-year-old Jerry Hawley and Brayden Marshall and Maria Hernandez, both 18, in the late Monday night shooting death of Gustavo Ramirez, 24.

The three were taken into custody about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, though Provo police did not release specific details on where the suspects were arrested.

Investigators believe Marshall, Hernandez and Hawley accompanied the fourth suspect — 21-year-old Jesse Gourdin — to Ramirez's house at 71 N. 400 West, intent on committing a robbery. Police allege Gourdin, their prime shooting suspect, was supplied with a handgun by Marshall.

Gourdin remained at large on Thursday. Hernandez, Thomas, and Marshall — who allegedly had a 9mm handgun in his possession when arrested — were booked into the Utah County jail on suspicion of participating in the armed robbery that resulted in the death of Ramirez.

Court records show Hawley and Gourdin have had numerous past brushes with the law, mostly involving drug possession and distribution.

Anyone who has information about Gourdin's whereabouts is asked to call Provo police at 801-852-7288.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()