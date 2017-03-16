Four arrested in Provo robbery/homicide case

Police have arrested three men and a woman as suspects in a Provo home robbery and fatal shooting earlier this week.

Police Sgt. Brian Taylor said Thursday that "tips from citizens aided investigators greatly" in locating and arrest 34-year-old Jerry Hawley and Brayden Marshall and Maria Hernandez, both 18, in the late Monday night shooting death of Gustavo Ramirez, 24.

The three were taken into custody about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, though Provo police did not release specific details on where the suspects were arrested.

Investigators believe Marshall, Hernandez and Hawley accompanied the fourth suspect — alleged shooter 21-year-old Jesse Gourdin — to Ramirez's house at 71 N. 400 West, intent on committing a robbery.