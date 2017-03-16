Quantcast
Four arrested in Provo robbery/homicide case

By connect
First Published
Police have arrested three men and a woman as suspects in a Provo home robbery and fatal shooting earlier this week.

Police Sgt. Brian Taylor said Thursday that "tips from citizens aided investigators greatly" in locating and arrest 34-year-old Jerry Hawley and Brayden Marshall and Maria Hernandez, both 18, in the late Monday night shooting death of Gustavo Ramirez, 24.

The three were taken into custody about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, though Provo police did not release specific details on where the suspects were arrested.

Investigators believe Marshall, Hernandez and Hawley accompanied the fourth suspect — alleged shooter 21-year-old Jesse Gourdin — to Ramirez's house at 71 N. 400 West, intent on committing a robbery.

Gourdin, believed to have been supplied with a handgun by Marshall shortly before the shooting, was arrested by Farmington police early Thursday afternoon. He initially was held at the Davis County jail pending expected transfer to Utah County.

Hernandez, Thomas, and Marshall — who allegedly had a 9mm handgun in his possession when arrested — were earlier booked into the Utah County jail on suspicion of participating in the armed robbery that resulted in the death of Ramirez.

Court records show Hawley and Gourdin have had numerous past brushes with the law, mostly involving drug possession and distribution.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

