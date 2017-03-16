Utah leaders hailed voter turnout in election. Actually, we were among the worst in the nation

Despite some improvement, Utah was still lower than the average national voter turnout of 60.2 percent.

In comparison, the highest turnout in the nation was in Minnesota at 74.8 percent of the voting-eligible population, followed by Maine at 72.8 percent and New Hampshire at 72.5 percent.

The lowest turnout in the country was in Hawaii at 43 percent (the only state where fewer than half of eligible voters turned out), followed by West Virginia at 50.8 percent and Texas at 51.6 percent.

The report said that nationally, "Four in 10 eligible voters didn't vote. Among the most common reasons voters cite for not voting are lack of competition and meaningful choices on the ballot or problems with their voter registration or getting to the polls."

The study noted that the six highest-ranking states offered same-day voter registration — allowing people to fix problems with registration on Election Day. States with that option had voter turnout 7 percentage points higher than average.

Utah allowed that option in a handful of counties, including Salt Lake County, as part of a pilot project.

The project also noted that states that had all-by-mail voting statewide had an average voter turnout of 68 percent. In Utah, 21 of 29 counties voted mostly by mail.

Also, most states with high turnout were "battleground states" where presidential candidates focused efforts and visits before the election.

When Cox released official turnout numbers after the November election, he noted that 1,152,369 Utahns cast ballots, a record for the growing state.

He also said that was 82 percent of the state's "active registered voters," defined as anyone who has voted or registered during the past eight years. That was the highest such number since 1964, according to Cox's office.

Cox at the official voting canvass said Utah's turnout was higher this year because of two main factors: presidential candidates paying more attention to the state and greater use of by-mail voting.

"We had a lot more attention than we normally would during a presidential election, and clearly that helped to drive turnout," Cox said.

During the primary elections, Republicans Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kasich visited Utah as did Democrat Bernie Sanders and independent Evan McMullin.

At one point just before the election, polls showed a dead heat among Trump, Democrat Hillary Clinton and McMullin. In the end, Trump took Utah with 45.5 percent of the vote, trailed by Clinton with 27.5 percent and McMulllin, 21.5 percent.

Cox noted that the 21 Utah counties that used by-mail voting this year all had higher turnout rates than the eight that used only traditional in-person voting on Election Day.