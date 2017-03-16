Escort mayhem in West Jordan ends with gunshot, multiple people in custody

Six West Jordan men apparently expected more from three female "escorts" than a night of just conversation and flirtation, and that's when the party turned ugly, police say.
West Jordan police responded to a 911 call of gunfire outside a home at 3832 W. Carolina Drive (6590 South) at 3:54 a.m. Friday, just in time to catch a slew of suspects and persons of interest as they attempted to drive away from the scene.
"Six males there had apparently hired three female escorts, and at some point the escorts decided the night was over," said WJPD Officer Scott List. "Two of the men said they [the escorts] were not leaving, and one blocked the door while another brandished a handgun."