Escort mayhem in West Jordan ends with gunshot, multiple people in custody

One of the women was able to call her manager, and moments later he knocked on the door. When one of the men opened it, two of the females darted through to freedom before the door was slammed shut again.

"But the manager was persistent and managed to get the third girl out the door, too," List said.

Just before officers arrived, as the escorts and manager piled into one vehicle and two of the male suspects jumped into another car, a gunshot was fired. List said the bullet hit the back window of a third vehicle, a car belonging to one of the other men still inside the home.

No one was hurt, but police took at least two male customers, the manager and the escorts into custody.

"We're in the process of interviewing them all to determine what happened, and what charges might be filed," List said.

