SLCPD: Bicyclist critically injured in alleged DUI/hit-run collision with SUV

Salt Lake City police arrested a man on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving while intoxicated after a bicyclist was struck and hospitalized early Thursday morning.

The victim of the 1:30 a.m. collision, near 900 West and 1700 South, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His name was not immediately released, though police indicated he appeared to be in his 50s.

KUTV News reported that the driver of a Ford Bronco involved in the incident was located about a block away from the scene. Both he and a passenger were taken into custody.

The Tribune will update this story as more details develop.