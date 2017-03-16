Utah police agencies plan DUI blitzes in connection with St. Patrick’s Day, March Madness festivities

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune)
Salt Lake area law enforcement officers are teaming up to protect the public from impaired drivers during St. Patrick's Day and NCAA March Madness festivities. During a Thursday news conference at Sugar House Park, police said two DUI blitzes would be conducted over the weekend — one by the Utah Highway Patrol on Friday night, and one by a multi-jurisdictional team of officers on Saturday night in Salt Lake City. To facilitate the efforts to remove impaired drivers from Utah's roadways, more than 150 extra shifts have been given to law enforcement agencies.