Former Dugway Proving Ground official pleads not guilty to theft charge

The official who oversaw the Army's supply and logistics center at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of theft of government property.

U.S. District Magistrate Judge Paul Warner set a trial date of May 22 for Phillip Tomac.

An indictment returned Feb. 8 by a federal grand jury accuses Tomac of stealing equipment worth more than $1,000, including military-grade optics, between June 2012 and last January. A spokesman for Dugway, Robert Saxon, has said the stolen optics included rifle scopes.

Tomac began working as a civilian at the supply and logistics center at Dugway in October 2010 and took over as the center's director in January 2013, according to Saxon.