Humane Society offers $5,000 reward in deadly shooting of West Jordan dog

A $5,000 reward is being offered by the Humane Society of Utah for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who fatally shot a West Jordan family's dog.

"Shaggy," an 11-year-old miniature schnauzer, was shot on March 10 with a pellet gun. A veterinarian said the wound caused blood to fill his lungs, and the dog died at a pet hospital on Sunday.

The dog is believed to have been shot sometime after it got loose from the backyard of its owner, Claudia Cruz, who lives near 8200 South and 6500 West. Shaggy later returned home but soon became unresponsive.