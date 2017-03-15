Quantcast
Utah man sentenced to jail for causing fatal crash while driving with THC in his system

By connect
First Published      Updated 36 minutes ago

A Layton man has been sentenced to jail time and probation for running a red light and causing a fatal crash last year while driving with a measurable amount of drugs in his system.

Zachery Alan Ericksen, 24, was charged in 2nd District Court with third-degree felony causing serious bodily injury or death while operating a vehicle with a measurable amount of a controlled substance in the body for the July death of 56-year-old Kathleen Purcell, of Layton.

Ericksen pleaded guilty in December to class A misdemeanor negligent homicide and class B misdemeanor driving with a measurable amount of a controlled substance.

He admitted in a plea document to having smoked marijuana a few days prior to the crash, but added: "I was not impaired at the time of the accident."

Ericksen crashed into Purcell's vehicle after running a red light in Layton at Fairfield Road and Antelope Drive just after 7 a.m. on July 20, Layton police have said.

Purcell was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where she died the next day.

A blood sample from Ericksen showed he had THC — the active component of marijuana — in his system, charging documents state.

As part of a two-year probation, Erickson must serve 60 day in jail, pay a $1,479.70 fine, $741 in restitution and perform 120 days of community service by speaking to youth and other groups about the hazards of drug and alcohol use.

shunt@sltrib.com

 

