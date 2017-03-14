Authorities pursue hundreds of leads in Utah cat’s torturous death

The director of Davis County Animal Care and Control said Tuesday that the department is pursuing hundreds of leads in the brutal torture that led to the death last week of a cat named Sage.
A veteran officer has been assigned to the case and is working closely with a Clearfield Police Department detective, according to Animal Care and Control Director Clint Thacker. He said that in his 15 years at the department, Sage's case is one of the most blatant and senseless acts of animal cruelty he has seen.
Sage, a 6-year-old domestic shorthair cat, was missing from his Clearfield home March 5 and somehow made it home three days later, despite suffering from broken ribs and toes, facial injuries and hot-glue-gun burns on his eyes, anus and genitals. The gray-and-white feline was taken to a local veterinary hospital, then was transferred to an Advanced Veterinary Care hospital, where he died from the injuries Thursday.