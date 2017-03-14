Authorities pursue hundreds of leads in Utah cat’s torturous death

The Humane Society of Utah initially offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for Sage's injuries and death. Outraged animal lovers from across the nation and in other countries, including England and Australia, also contributed to the reward fund.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the reward was nearly $51,000, which includes private donations collected by the Humane Society of Utah and the Humane Society of Northern Utah, and a contribution of $5,000 from the Humane Society of the United States.

"The unspeakable horror of this felonious action has brought the entire community together in unified grief and outrage," said Gene Baierschmidt, executive director of the Humane Society of Utah. "It is our sincere hope that this widespread reaction will result in the swift resolution if the case and appropriate punishment for the perpetrators."

Under Utah law, torture of a companion animal is a third-degree felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and zero to five years in prison.

Authorities are asking anyone with a credible lead to contact Davis County Animal Services at 801-444-2200 or the Clearfield Police Department at 801-525-2806. Tips can be made anonymously.

If the reward money is not claimed, it will be rolled over to help in future animal-welfare cases, according to Humane Society of Utah spokeswoman Deann Shepherd. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at utahhumane.org/donations.

Sage's case has led to an announcement by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which says it is putting up a billboard urging people to keep their cats indoors to keep them safe.

