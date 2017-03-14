Quantcast
Authorities pursue hundreds of leads in Utah cat’s torturous death

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
The director of Davis County Animal Care and Control said Tuesday that the department is pursuing hundreds of leads in the brutal torture that led to the death last week of a cat named Sage.

A veteran officer has been assigned to the case and is working closely with a Clearfield Police Department detective, according to Animal Care and Control Director Clint Thacker. He said that in his 15 years at the department, Sage's case is one of the most blatant and senseless acts of animal cruelty he has seen.

Sage, a 6-year-old domestic shorthair cat, was missing from his Clearfield home March 5 and somehow made it home three days later, despite suffering from broken ribs and toes, facial injuries and hot-glue-gun burns on his eyes, anus and genitals. The gray-and-white feline was taken to a local veterinary hospital, then was transferred to an Advanced Veterinary Care hospital, where he died from the injuries Thursday.

The Humane Society of Utah initially offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for Sage's injuries and death. Outraged animal lovers from across the nation and in other countries, including England and Australia, also contributed to the reward fund.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the reward was nearly $51,000, which includes private donations collected by the Humane Society of Utah and the Humane Society of Northern Utah, and a contribution of $5,000 from the Humane Society of the United States.

"The unspeakable horror of this felonious action has brought the entire community together in unified grief and outrage," said Gene Baierschmidt, executive director of the Humane Society of Utah. "It is our sincere hope that this widespread reaction will result in the swift resolution if the case and appropriate punishment for the perpetrators."

Under Utah law, torture of a companion animal is a third-degree felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and zero to five years in prison.

Authorities are asking anyone with a credible lead to contact Davis County Animal Services at 801-444-2200 or the Clearfield Police Department at 801-525-2806. Tips can be made anonymously.

If the reward money is not claimed, it will be rolled over to help in future animal-welfare cases, according to Humane Society of Utah spokeswoman Deann Shepherd. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at utahhumane.org/donations.

Sage's case has led to an announcement by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which says it is putting up a billboard urging people to keep their cats indoors to keep them safe.

