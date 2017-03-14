Utah police seek public tips to identify man’s body found in SLC storm drain

Salt Lake City Police are asking for tips from the public in identifying a body found in a storm drain in August. The man's body was in the drain near 1310 S. 900 West, according to an SLCPD news release, and police hope "scientific-based" drawings of what the man may have looked like prior to death will help identify him.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call 801-799-3000. Anonymous tips may be sent by text message to 274637. Police ask that tipsters start text messages with "TIPSLCPD," which routes to the police department, and reference case No. 16-151442.