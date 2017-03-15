ACLU Utah seeing record memberships, growing interest in grass-roots events

"It's kind of cool for the ACLU to be involved in this really grass-roots [effort] — sort of directed by our work, but owned by people on the ground," Thomas said.

Speakers in Miami explained several Trump executive orders opposed by the ACLU, discussed how and where to stage protests, and provided overview on First Amendment rights, civil rights and other constitutional information.

The ACLU called its outreach effort "People Power," saying it aims to provide a "grass-roots mobilization platform [that] will provide ways for people to take action against the Trump administration's unconstitutional policies."

The Saturday events centered largely on educating people about Trump's executive orders impacting immigrant and refugee communities ­— including the travel ban for six Muslim-majority countries signed March 6.

Next up is a nine-step "freedom cities" outreach effort where participants can talk with law enforcement and other local officials to encourage them to reject federal immigration crackdowns and other Trump administration policies, said MaríadelMar González González, one of the organizers of the library event.

"It was exciting to see the energy, this positive energy," González said.

González, a self-described "full-time activist," and her co-organizer, Jeremy Davies, didn't know each other before they both realized they wanted to host one of the ACLU's Resistance Training events at the library. They decided to "join forces," said Davies, who works for a local packaging distribution company and heard about the People Power outreach effort on Facebook.

González said she and others are starting to organize upcoming protests, though none have yet been scheduled. She said protesters and other activists frustrated by Trump need to "pace" themselves, in order to keep up momentum.

"People get discouraged by not seeing immediate results," she said. "We need to pace ourselves and not lose hope."

Thomas said she hasn't seen such widespread interest in the ACLU since she started with the organization nine years ago. The Utah chapter has more than a dozen issues listed on its website, though criminal justice reform has been a leading topic for the local group in recent years.

She said the organization doesn't track Utah-specific fundraising numbers. But on a national level since the November election, the organization has raised more than $80 million, and has plans to add 100 staff members to its existing 300 employees, the Washington Post reported.

"It's just crazy," Thomas said of the Utah membership growth. "We've had more new members than we've ever had [total] members."

There is little doubt the surge in ACLU memberships is driven by policies attributed to Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress, Thomas said, though she noted the ACLU doesn't always take stances favorable to Democrats.

"We're not focused on a particular agenda, we're focused on making sure policies and practices are consistent with the constitution," she said. "And this president has drawn a lot of ire because he keeps doing things that are blatantly unconstitutional."

