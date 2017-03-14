Salt Lake City officially opens new affordable housing project

Supporters and housing agency representatives gathered Tuesday to officially open the 9th East Lofts at Bennion Plaza. The six-story project at 444 So. 900 East will add 68 affordable units to Salt Lake City's housing stock.
Mayor Jackie Biskupski tearfully thanked those that contributed to the project and touched on the importance of affordable housing.
"As mayor I have had the privilege to stand in nearly every corner of this city to celebrate the beginning and completion of new affordable housing projects," she said.
"This is a critical issue in our city and people need to understand the level of cooperation required to realize a project like this," she said. "The heart of this plan is collaboration and cooperation."