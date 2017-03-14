McAdams gets cold reception at meeting on homeless shelters, but ‘he listened’

That all five proposed locations are west of Main Street "amplifies the stigma that the west side is where residents don't care," she said.

But Tafisi said her primary concern is that the process has been rushed.

That became a familiar refrain Tuesday — not surprising, given that McAdams has said the county was first asked to site a shelter in mid-February, shortly before leaders backing a collaborative homeless initiative announced an abrupt course change at the Capitol.

While Salt Lake City had nearly a year to site four shelters — two of which have since been withdrawn — the county has until March 30 to issue its recommendation to the state's Homeless Coordinating Committee for approval.

And, unlike Salt Lake City, McAdams has promised to squeeze in a "robust" public process.

"It's never too late to give input," he said Tuesday. "I hope people understand that we are listening."

Although some raised their voice to express their frustration, most were civil and thanked McAdams for listening, including Tafisi and Nordfelt.

"He listened to me," Nordfelt said after ending his exchange with a firm pat on McAdams' back. "He's in a tough position."

The layout of county-site posters separated residents from the two affected communities at the door to the Senate cafeteria.

Some West Valley City residents passed around a petition — "No don't do it," an early signee wrote — while others pored over maps printed by the owners of a business sandwiched between two of the sites.

Many South Salt Lake residents wore "NOT ON MAIN" stickers in opposition to the proposed site at 3091 S. Main.

Retired elementary school teacher Susan Bowlden created five colorful signs that articulated not only her objections to the South Salt Lake sites, but to alternatives elsewhere in the county.

Her favorite sign listed the regionwide services already housed in the city of 24,000: the county's metro jail, Oxbow jail, Christmas Box House and Grace Mary Manor.

It read: "Big Heart, Don't Break Our Back."