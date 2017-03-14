West Jordan cop allegedly threatened two former girlfriends

Both women told Saratoga Springs police of instances where Harvie threatened to kill their dogs while holding knives or guns to the dogs' heads and necks, according to the probable cause statement.

The ex-girlfriend said Harvie had threatened her with physical violence several times, and had talked about "taking out his co-workers," during the year and a half they dated between 2014-2015, the statement says.

The ex-girlfriend told police Harvie had at least 20 guns in his house and car, and kept a .50-caliber rifle under his bed, according to the statement. Saratoga Springs police said Tuesday they had seized about 20 firearms from Harvie's home.

Harvie's recent girlfriend told police that on Aug. 22, Harvie threatened her with an AR-15 during an argument at his home, according to charging documents.

Harvie became upset when the woman confronted him after receiving Facebook messages from two women claiming Harvie was cheating on her, the probable cause statement says.

Harvie — who put on a tactical vest affixed with a handgun — said he would find the addresses of the two woman and confront them with a gun so they wouldn't lie, the girlfriend told police.

When the girlfriend refused to go with him, Harvie shouldered the AR-15 and, looking through the scope, flipped the safety off the gun, pointed it in her direction and told her to get in the car, the statement says.

The woman told police she feared Harvie would shoot her and her daughter — who was playing outside ­— before shooting himself, the statement says. Harvie, however, eventually calmed down.

The next day, Aug. 23, Harvie shoved and elbowed the woman in the chest during another argument at the house, where the two had been living together for approximately four months, charging documents state.

The woman did not immediately report the allegations because she was afraid for her life and thought no one would believe her because Harvie is a police officer, the probable cause statement says.

The West Jordan Police Department has placed Harvie on administrative leave, according to a news release.

The probable cause statement says Harvie has been with the department since 2013, and had served "several deployments in Iraq" as a Marine.

Anyone needing assistance with domestic-violence issues can get free, confidential help and support from the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or online at udvc.org

tfrandsen@sltrib.com