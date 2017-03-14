West Jordan police ask public’s help in locating package theft suspect

West Jordan police are asking the public's help in locating a suspect involved in a package theft.

On Feb. 17, a woman arrived at a West Jordan residence, exited the passenger side of a vehicle, approached the home and took a package that had been delivered earlier that day.

The woman is described as being a Caucasian in her mid-20's, with long brown hair, undetermined height and weight. She arrived in a newer model, four-door red passenger car.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the West Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000. Callers may reference case number 17H002420.