Interlocks stopped 2,573 attempts by Utah DUI convicts to drive after drinking last year

Ignition interlock devices — a small "in-car breathalyzer" — prevented 2,573 convicted drunken drivers in Utah from starting their cars after detecting alcohol on their breath last year.
And in the past 10 years, the devices stopped 13,683 such attempts, according to a study released Tuesday by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
The group collected data from 11 major ignition interlock companies.
It said 348,727 attempts nationally were made between Dec. 1, 2015, and Dec. 1, 2016, to start a car by DUI offenders who had been drinking.
In the past 10 years nationally, the devices stopped 2.4 million attempts.