Provo police investigating fatal shooting

Provo police on Tuesday were looking into an overnight shooting death as a case of homicide.

Detectives and forensics personnel were gathering evidence well into mid-morning at the suspected crime scene, a home near 100 North and 400 West.

The victim reportedly was a 24-year-old man, but police did not immediately release further details, including his name.

Public safety dispatchers received a call about the shooting shortly before midnight. Shots were believed to have been fired both from inside and outside the home.

KUTV 2News noted that a witness was detained, but that person was not identified as a suspect.