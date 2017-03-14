Provo police investigate fatal shooting

Police say they've identified a possible suspect in a shooting death that happened overnight in Provo.
Provo police Sgt. Brian Taylor said investigators contacted several witnesses and a possible suspect in the shooting that occurred just before midnight Monday.
Gustavo Ramirez, 24, was killed in the shooting.
"Detectives have come a long way today from this morning, when all we knew was that someone did something," Taylor said. "We don't have handcuffs on anybody."
Officers learned that a woman had driven Ramirez to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Ramirez had sustained a gunshot wound, but Taylor did not say which part of the man's body had been shot.