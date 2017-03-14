Quantcast
Provo police investigate fatal shooting

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 29 minutes ago
Law enforcement » Witnesses interviewed, possible suspect identified.

Police say they've identified a possible suspect in a shooting death that happened overnight in Provo.

Provo police Sgt. Brian Taylor said investigators contacted several witnesses and a possible suspect in the shooting that occurred just before midnight Monday.

Gustavo Ramirez, 24, was killed in the shooting.

"Detectives have come a long way today from this morning, when all we knew was that someone did something," Taylor said. "We don't have handcuffs on anybody."

Officers learned that a woman had driven Ramirez to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ramirez had sustained a gunshot wound, but Taylor did not say which part of the man's body had been shot.

Ramirez was shot in a house near 100 North and 400 West, and that bullets had been fired inside and outside the residence.

Taylor did say that there was "no information to suggest that more than one gun was used in this incident."

The woman who drove the man to the hospital was not identified as a suspect, and she was cooperating with investigators "to identify and locate a suspect." Taylor said.

Detectives are exploring possible gang affiliations, Taylor said, but had not reached any answers as of early Tuesday evening.

remims@sltrib.com, tanderson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims, @taylorwanderson

 

