Utah man sentenced to prison for up to life for killing his father

Logan • A Smithfield man who pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the fatal stabbing of his father last spring was sentenced to prison for up to life on Tuesday.

Shane Alan Hallstrom, 26, entered the plea in October in 1st District Court to one count of first-degree felony murder in Logan's 1st District Court in connection with the April 2016 death of 58-year-old Calvin Hallstrom.

Judge Kevin Allen sentenced Shane Hallstrom to 15 years to life, but said the defendant would begin serving his sentence at the Utah State Hospital.

Hallstrom had been previously found competent to stand trial, since no evaluator has been able to pinpoint an exact diagnosis, even though it is clear he is suffering from some form of mental illness, Bryan Galloway has said.

Court papers say that Calvin Hallstrom, 58, arrived at his son's Smithfield home about 5:30 p.m. on April 28 in an attempt to repair their broken relationship.

Witnesses said the elder Hallstrom was greeted with a hug, but then Shane Hallstrom jumped on his father's back and stabbed him in the neck with paring knife.

According to police, Shane Hallstrom's mother, who is divorced from his father and lived with her son, interceded in the attack, pulling her son's hand off of the knife and pulling it out of Calvin Hallstrom's neck.

While on the phone with 911 dispatchers, she said she saw her son "slamming Calvin's head on the concrete," charging documents state.

