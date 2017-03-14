Utah man sentenced to prison for up to life for killing his father

Logan • A Smithfield man who pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the fatal stabbing of his father last spring was sentenced to prison for up to life on Tuesday.

Shane Alan Hallstrom, 26, entered the plea in October in 1st District Court to one count of first-degree felony murder in Logan's 1st District Court in connection with the April 2016 death of 58-year-old Calvin Hallstrom.

Judge Kevin Allen sentenced Shane Hallstrom to 15 years to life, but said the defendant would begin serving his sentence at the Utah State Hospital.

Hallstrom had been previously found competent to stand trial, since no evaluator has been able to pinpoint an exact diagnosis, even though it is clear he is suffering from some form of mental illness, Bryan Galloway has said.