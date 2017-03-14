Homeless squatters may have started fire in abandoned Salt Lake City dance club

No arrests had been made, but homeless squatters were suspected as being responsible for an early Tuesday morning blaze that heavily damaged an abandoned Salt Lake City dance club.

About two-dozen firefighters responded to the 1 a.m. blaze at the former Club Expose, 300 W. 2100 South, Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman Audra Sorensen said.

While the cause of the fire remained under investigation, crews found piles of clothing, stolen shopping carts, drugs and drug paraphernalia inside as they doused the flames.

The fire appears to have started in the middle of the building.

"It has been determined to have been a human-caused fire, but whether it was intentional or not we haven't found out yet," Sorensen said.