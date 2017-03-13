Utah school board passively repeals revision for student-athlete transfers

The board exercised the equivalent of a pocket veto Monday, allowing the more controversial elements of its new rules to expire without taking formal action.

"We don't need a whole separate rule," said board member Jennifer Graviet. "We don't need to have the redundancy."

The issue of transfer rules was raised in September, when the school board debated a policy that would prohibit public schools from joining the UHSAA unless the association abandoned its restrictions on student-athletes switching teams.

Those restrictions were seen by some school board members as contradictory to Utah's open enrollment laws, which allow students to enroll at any time in any public school that has available room.

The athlete community objected, citing concerns like inappropriate recruiting and a decline in sportsmanship through the proliferation of dynasty programs or star athletes abandoning their teammates due to losing records or bench time.

The association's leaders also questioned the need for the state school board to insert itself into the governance of extracurricular sports in lieu of UHSAA's board of trustees, which is composed of representatives from member schools.

The school board dropped its transfer rules in September, instead voting for a policy that required coaches to be trained on the prevention of bullying and sexual abuse.

But in December — with the majority of the elected board members scheduled to be replaced in January — the policy was revised to mandate the creation of an appellate body and allow unlimited transfers at the subvarsity level.

"Maybe we overstepped a little bit," board member Joel Wright said Monday. "But that is because [the UHSAA] did not collaborate very well."

After new school board members were sworn in, the December revisions were put on hold while lawmakers debated HB413 — a bill that would create an appellate body for the UHSAA, place the association under Utah's open meetings and records act, and trim the association's board from 32 members to 15.

Lawmakers approved the bill, which awaits the governor's consideration.

Because the school board had voted to hold its revisions, it would need to approve a reinstatement before May 1 to implement the changes. The full board is not scheduled to meet before that deadline passes.

The board considered a full repeal of the policy, including the initial version approved in September, but that measure was one vote shy of passage.

Board member Carol Lear said Monday that the policy was "conceived in a vacuum" and argued that it would be better to start from scratch.

"I have an aversion to the rule, right from the beginning," Lear said. "I think the appropriate thing to do is repeal it."