West Jordan police officer arrested, charged in alleged domestic-violence episode

Charges were filed Monday against a West Jordan police officer who was arrested after pointing a gun at his female roommate during an argument in August.

James Michael Harvie, 30, was charged in the 4th District Court with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor; and assault, a class B misdemeanor. The aggravated kidnapping charge and the assault charge include domestic-violence enhancements.

On Aug. 22, Harvie allegedly threatened his roommate with a gun during an argument in the Saratoga Springs home where the two live in with the woman's 6-year-old child.

He told the woman to get into his car while pointing an AR-15 at her while the child played in another room, according to charging documents. On Aug. 23, Harvie shoved and elbowed her in the chest during another argument at the house, where the two had been living together for approximately four months, charging documents state.

Harvie was arrested on Aug. 10 and booked into the Utah County jail on $250,000 bail.

The West Jordan Police Department placed Harvie on administrative leave, according to a news release. Harvie as been an officer with the department for "a couple years," said West Jordan Sgt. Joe Monson.

