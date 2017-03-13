West Jordan police officer arrested, charged in alleged domestic-violence episode

Charges were filed Monday against a West Jordan police officer who was arrested after pointing a gun at his female roommate during an argument in August.

James Michael Harvie, 30, was charged in the 4th District Court with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor; and assault, a class B misdemeanor. The aggravated kidnapping charge and the assault charge include domestic-violence enhancements.

On Aug. 22, Harvie allegedly threatened his roommate with a gun during an argument in the Saratoga Springs home where the two live in with the woman's 6-year-old child.