Utah cat torture case leads to PETA billboard urging owners to keep felines indoors

Warning » Billboard says cats risk being abused, getting hit by cars and contracting diseases when they roam outside.

Days after the torture and death of a cat in Utah, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has announced it is placing a billboard urging people to keep their felines indoors to keep them safe.

Sage, a 6-year-old gray-and-white domestic cat, went missing from his Clearfield home on March 5 and somehow made it home on Wednesday suffering from broken ribs and toes, facial injuries and hot glue burns on his eyes, anus and genitals. The feline was treated at an animal hospital but died from the injuries on Thursday.

"The horrific abuse that Sage endured is a reminder that it's never safe to let our companion animals outdoors unattended, even for 'just a minute,' " PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien said Monday in a news release. "Cats count on us to protect them, and the best way to do that is by keeping them safe indoors with the rest of the family."