Stolen car suddenly surfaces, breaks ice covering Pineview Reservoir

The Weber County Sheriff's Office had what they referred to as "an interesting call" on Friday night, when a strange object suddenly burst through the ice at Pineview Reservoir.

Deputies responded and saw a car sticking out of the ice, according to a Monday post on the sheriff's office Facebook page. Officers put a rope team together so they could venture onto the ice to check the car.

It turns out it was stolen from West Valley City last fall and dumped into Pineview sometime before the ice covered the reservoir, the post said. Then the car came to the surface with enough force to break through the ice.