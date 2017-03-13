Redesigned UTA ski bus service drawing bigger crowds

UTA said ski bus ridership in December in those canyons jumped by 23 percent on weekdays, 24 percent on Saturdays and 50 percent on Sundays, compared to December 2015.

In January, ridership was up by 33 percent on weekdays, 31 percent on Saturdays and 48 percent compared to the previous January.

In February, numbers were even better. Ridership rose by 50 percent on weekdays, 76 percent on Saturdays and 88 percent on Sundays.

While plentiful snow also helped attract more skiers, Christopher Chestnut, UTA senior manager of service planning, said ridership on the redesigned routes increased at a much higher rate than ridership on other UTA ski bus routes.

"People have really liked the flexibility and frequency of this service. They can go up skiing in the morning and be back in the afternoon. We've also heard that the [route] design is easier to understand as far as where you need to catch the bus."

Chestnut said UTA is working with ski resorts to find ways to get buses in and out of resort parking lots faster.

The agency is also working with the Utah Department of Transportation on ways to decrease the time buses spend waiting in canyon traffic.

Lorin Simpson, regional general manager of UTA's Salt Lake Business Unit, said UTA is aware of rider concerns regarding crowded buses and will continue to look for ways to accommodate the growing number of skiers and snowboarders taking the bus.

Ski bus service is scheduled to end April 8.