Co-defendants in Utah homicide sentenced to probation, time-served

Two co-defendants in a fatal shooting last year at a Holladay apartment have been sentenced to probation and time-served in jail.

Joshua Nguyen, 22, and Keison Kuykendall, 19, were initially charged with first-degree felony murder and other counts, in connection with the May 21, shooting of 46-year-old Darrin Jackson.

They each pleaded guilty to second-degree felony obstructing justice, admitting they gave false information to police to hinder the homicide investigation.

Nguyen was sentenced Monday to 36 months probation and a $1,500 fine, and was given credit for the 296 days he has already served jail.

Last week, Kuykendall was sentenced to 36 months probation and a $1,500 fine, and was 272 days already served.

Damian Antonio Garcia Jackson — who admitted killing Jackson when he was hit with a pool stick and the gun he was holding went off — pleaded guilty to second-degree felony manslaughter and was sentenced earlier this month to one to 15 years in prison.

Garcia admitted to going with the two co-defendants to Jackson's apartment at about 2:30 a.m. on May 21, to talk about a string of thefts in the area, court documents state. Police have said the apartment's occupants were members of a gang that rivals Garcia's.

Garcia admitted in court documents that after entering the apartment he took out a gun. When he was hit with a pool stick, the gun "unintentionally" discharged and killed Darrin Jackson. The victim's son, Jonathan Jackson, was shot in the hand during the episode.

 

