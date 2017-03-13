Co-defendants in Utah homicide sentenced to probation, time-served

Two co-defendants in a fatal shooting last year at a Holladay apartment have been sentenced to probation and time-served in jail.

Joshua Nguyen, 22, and Keison Kuykendall, 19, were initially charged with first-degree felony murder and other counts, in connection with the May 21, shooting of 46-year-old Darrin Jackson.

They each pleaded guilty to second-degree felony obstructing justice, admitting they gave false information to police to hinder the homicide investigation.

Nguyen was sentenced Monday to 36 months probation and a $1,500 fine, and was given credit for the 296 days he has already served jail.

Last week, Kuykendall was sentenced to 36 months probation and a $1,500 fine, and was 272 days already served.