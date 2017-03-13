Utah’s U.S. attorney offers resignation, as requested by Sessions

Utah's U.S. Attorney John Huber has complied with a request to offer his resignation, a spokeswoman for his office said Monday.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions had sought the resignation of 46 remaining United States attorneys who were appointed during prior presidential administrations, including Huber's.

"Late Friday evening United States Attorney John W. Huber received formal notification of the Administration's request for his letter of resignation," spokeswoman Melodie Rydalch said in a written news release sent Monday. "He immediately complied with that request and has offered his resignation."

President Barack Obama nominated Huber to the position, and he was formally installed as the 37th U.S. attorney for Utah in August 2015, a few months after confirmation by the Senate. He took over from David Barlow, who stepped down in July 2014 after three years in office to return to private practice.