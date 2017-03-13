Quantcast
Utah’s U.S. attorney offers resignation, as requested by Sessions

By connect
First Published      Updated 29 minutes ago
Utah's U.S. Attorney John Huber has complied with a request to offer his resignation, a spokeswoman for his office said Monday.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions had sought the resignation of 46 remaining United States attorneys who were appointed during prior presidential administrations, including Huber's.

"Late Friday evening United States Attorney John W. Huber received formal notification of the Administration's request for his letter of resignation," spokeswoman Melodie Rydalch said in a written news release sent Monday. "He immediately complied with that request and has offered his resignation."

President Barack Obama nominated Huber to the position, and he was formally installed as the 37th U.S. attorney for Utah in August 2015, a few months after confirmation by the Senate. He took over from David Barlow, who stepped down in July 2014 after three years in office to return to private practice.

Huber, a Magna native, earned his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Utah. He worked for the Weber County Attorney's Office before an eight-year stint at the West Valley City Attorney's Office as chief prosecutor. Beginning in 2002, Huber was on loan as a special assistant U.S. attorney prosecuting firearms crimes. He became an assistant U.S. attorney in 2005.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said last week that the nearly four dozen U.S. attorneys who stayed on in the first weeks of the Trump administration were asked to leave "in order to ensure a uniform transition."

— The Associated Press contributed to this article.

pmanson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @PamelaMansonSLC

 

