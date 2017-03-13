Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

West Valley cops hunt for carjackers of would-be good Samaritan

By connect
First Published      Updated 57 minutes ago

His good Samaritan heart may have been in the right place, but his new Toyota Prius no longer is.

West Valley City police continued Monday to look for a man and woman who first stole a green Honda Odyssey minivan, and then crashed into two vehicles and rolled the minivan after running a red light about 2:40 p.m. Sunday at 3200 W. 3100 South.

That is when the man driving the 2017 silver Prius saw the crash and pulled over to help. The suspects, believed in their 20s, then approached the do-gooder, demanded the man exit his car, hopped inside and sped from the scene.

Neither the occupants of the two other cars involved the crash nor the Prius' driver were reported injured.

WVCPD spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said officers later learned that the minivan's thieves may have been chased prior to the crash by another vehicle, possibly driven by a neighbor who spotted them in the stolen vehicle. That possibility remained under investigation.

WVCPD is asking for the public's help in locating the suspects and the stolen car, which had license plate with the number "7148L" — and a handicapped sticker.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call WVCPD At 801-840-4000.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()