West Valley cops hunt for carjackers of would-be good Samaritan

His good Samaritan heart may have been in the right place, but his new Toyota Prius no longer is.

West Valley City police continued Monday to look for a man and woman who first stole a green Honda Odyssey minivan, and then crashed into two vehicles and rolled the minivan after running a red light about 2:40 p.m. Sunday at 3200 W. 3100 South.

That is when the man driving the 2017 silver Prius saw the crash and pulled over to help. The suspects, believed in their 20s, then approached the do-gooder, demanded the man exit his car, hopped inside and sped from the scene.