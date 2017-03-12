Reward for information on Utah cat torturer tops $40K

The Humane Society of Utah offered a $5,000 reward initially and then the donations began flowing in, many ranging from $25 to $2,500, with a Vernal resident giving $10,000. The Humane Society of the United States and the Humane Society of Northern Utah also have contributed.

"The horrific level of torture this innocent cat endured is monstrous," Sundays Hunt, Humane Society of Utah's state director, said. "We are hopeful that this reward will bring forward anyone with information about this heinous crime."

Frank Ascione, a Utah State University Department of Psychology emeritus professor who has studied animal welfare issues since the mid-1980s, said Sage's case is extreme because of the variety of ways in which the cat was tortured, as well as the different substances used and the areas of the body that were targeted.

Ascione said animal abuse can occur in connection with domestic violence or as a way for the abusers to show how powerful they are.

Under Utah law, torture of a companion animal is a third-degree felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and zero to five years in prison. Humane Society of Utah plans to ask for the maximum sentence for whoever is convicted of the crime, according to a news release from the organization.

Humane Society of Utah is recommending that pet owners keep their cats indoors.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Davis County Animal Services at 801-444-2200, or John Fox, Humane Society of Utah chief investigator, at 801-261-2919 ext. 210.

