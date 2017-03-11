Sex assault charges against former Utah daycare operator dropped

A state judge on Thursday dismissed a charge alleging a South Jordan man who operated a daycare facility in the 1990s sexually abused a 5-year-old girl.
Third District Court Judge Keith Kelly approved a motion by prosecutors seeking to dismiss the felony charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a child against Ward Allen Bushman, 48.
The case was set to go to trial next week, but prosecutors filed a motion March 2 to drop the case against Bushman.
The charge stemmed from a statement by a 22-year-old woman who accused Bushman of fondling her and masturbating in front of her while she attended day care at his home as a 5-year-old, according to charging documents.