Sex assault charges against former Utah daycare operator dropped

By | The Salt Lake Tribune connect
First Published      Updated 29 minutes ago

A state judge on Thursday dismissed a charge alleging a South Jordan man who operated a daycare facility in the 1990s sexually abused a 5-year-old girl.

Third District Court Judge Keith Kelly approved a motion by prosecutors seeking to dismiss the felony charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a child against Ward Allen Bushman, 48.

The case was set to go to trial next week, but prosecutors filed a motion March 2 to drop the case against Bushman.

The charge stemmed from a statement by a 22-year-old woman who accused Bushman of fondling her and masturbating in front of her while she attended day care at his home as a 5-year-old, according to charging documents.

The woman said Bushman and his wife would have sex in front of all the children in their home in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City police, in a statement, said at the time Bushman was charged that "it is possible that there are other victims."

"There is no corroboration of her claims," Bushman's attorneys argued, calling the allegations "unfounded."

Defense attorney Tara Isaacson said Bushman's wife was prepared to testify at trial that the two never had sex in front of the children.

Isaacson said another person who attended the daycare at the time also planned to testify that nothing inappropriate happened at the daycare.

Kelly dismissed the charge without prejudice, meaning the charges will remain on Bushman's record, which Isaacson said "will haunt Mr. Bushman and his family indefinitely."

Charges that are dismissed without prejudice in Utah can be filed again.

