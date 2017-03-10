Victim in Taylorsville auto-pedestrian crash identified

Unified Police have identified a man struck and killed by a pickup truck on a dark expressway in Taylorsville earlier this week.

UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke said 42-year-old Christopher Horan, of Springville, was standing in the traffic lanes near 3400 West and 5400 South about 2 a.m. Thursday when he was hit.

A woman with Horan at the time was not injured.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene after efforts to revive him failed.

No citations were issued to the driver, who was not believed to be speeding or able to avoid hitting the man.

Police continue to investigate why Horan was in the area.