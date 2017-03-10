Richard H. Schwermer appointed new Utah State Court Administrator

Long-time court official Richard H. Schwermer has been appointed as the new State Court Administrator, Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant announced Friday.

"Rick Schwermer is a dedicated court administrator with many years of proven experience," Durrant said. "After a four-month national search, we determined that the best person for the job was already working for us."

Schwermer's appointment was made with unanimous concurrence of the other justices of the Utah Supreme Court, according to a news release.

Schwermer has served with the Utah State Courts since 1990, and as Assistant State Court Administrator since 1995.

Among other duties, he has served as the judiciary's representative to the Utah Legislature; coordinated the development, funding, and certification of Utah's drug courts and other problem solving courts; and served as Utah's Justice Court Administrator, the news release said.