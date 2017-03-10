Quantcast
Richard H. Schwermer appointed new Utah State Court Administrator

Long-time court official Richard H. Schwermer has been appointed as the new State Court Administrator, Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant announced Friday.

"Rick Schwermer is a dedicated court administrator with many years of proven experience," Durrant said. "After a four-month national search, we determined that the best person for the job was already working for us."

Schwermer's appointment was made with unanimous concurrence of the other justices of the Utah Supreme Court, according to a news release.

Schwermer has served with the Utah State Courts since 1990, and as Assistant State Court Administrator since 1995.

Among other duties, he has served as the judiciary's representative to the Utah Legislature; coordinated the development, funding, and certification of Utah's drug courts and other problem solving courts; and served as Utah's Justice Court Administrator, the news release said.

"I am honored and incredibly appreciative of the confidence shown in me by the Utah Supreme Court. Utah's judiciary, including this Administrative Office, are consistently regarded as the finest in the country. I commit to working with our exceptional staff, judges, and partners to build upon that reputation for excellence," Schwermer said in the news release.

A search for a new State Court Administrator began shortly after current court administrator Dan Becker announced last October he would be retiring after 21 years of service.

Schwermer obtained his undergraduate degree from Colby College in Waterville, Maine. He holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law. His first day as State Court Administrator will be May 1.

 

