‘Suspicious’ garbage can near Utah State Capitol contained only trash, police say

A "suspicious package" — a trash can with the lid zip-tied closed — prompted Utah Highway Patrol to shut down a section of State Street near the Utah State Capitol for two and a half hours on Friday.

But Salt Lake City Police Department said via Twitter it turned out to contain just trash, after a bomb squad checked it out.

"We went down, clipped the zip ties and knocked it over with a [bomb squad] robot and discovered trash," said Salt Lake City police public information officer Greg Wilking.

The garbage can was on the street just south of the Capitol and had been reported to the police just after 11 a.m., said Wilking. Officers cleared the garbage can at 1:30 p.m.