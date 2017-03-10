Salt Lake County identifies five potential sites of homeless shelter — three in West Valley, two in South Salt Lake

• 1144 W. 3300 South, South Salt Lake, adjacent the Jordan River and James Madison Park and near the county's Oxbow jail

West Valley City Mayor Ron Bigelow said Friday he was "disappointed" that city officials hadn't been included in the process.

"This isn't the way that this should be done," he said. "In a hurry, behind closed doors, excluding those who are going to be impacted by it."

Legislation passed Thursday empowers the state's Homeless Coordinating Committee to choose a site at odds with a municipality's land-use policies.

The County will issue a recommendation to the state by March 30 after what Mayor Ben McAdams has termed a "robust yet abbreviated" public process.

Bigelow called the deadline "arbitrary" and said West Valley City will release information in the coming days about the suitability of the sites and the city's current role in serving the disadvantaged. A city news release said it offers more than 33,000 affordable housing units — the largest share in Salt Lake County.

"There's two pieces here, and the two pieces have to be balanced," he said. "One is how do you help the homeless and the second is how do you do it without causing major damage to a neighborhood or a business district."

Two open houses are scheduled next week at the state Capitol (350 State St.), and the public is invited to address a meeting of the County's Site Evaluation Committee the following week.

It's a markedly different approach than the one taken late last year by Salt Lake City leaders, who announced four chosen shelter sites without having publicized a list of finalists.

Although those meetings were closed in accordance with a state law that protects real estate negotiations, city leaders have said their motivation was to avoid pitting neighborhood against neighborhood in open debate.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and City Council members were inundated during the next two months by complaints about a proposed site at 653 E. Simpson Ave. in Sugar House that houses popular commercial tenants and abuts a neighborhood of single-family homes.

That site was yanked midway through the legislative session, as was a site at 648 W. 100 South that is a few blocks away from the existing emergency shelter at 210 S. Rio Grande St.