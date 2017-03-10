Utah coffee shop manager says teen worker was racially harassed over misunderstanding

A misunderstanding over a magnet that held up an American flag turned into what a Java Cow store manager describes as racially charged harassment.

Park City police are investigating the incident last Saturday at the coffee and ice cream shop and have requested surveillance video, according to a statement from the department.

Store manager Rebecca Williams said a group of men and women in their 50s yelled at a teenage Hispanic employee after the magnet slipped, apparently flipping the flag upside down without the teen realizing.

After telling the teen that his family should be deported and making other, similar remarks, one of the men pushed the manager on duty and threw ice cream on him, Williams said. The employees asked the group to leave multiple times and said they would call the police, according to Williams, and members of the group said they were police officers.