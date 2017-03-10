‘Sage’ the tortured cat dies; search on for abusers

"The Humane Society of Utah's mission is to eliminate pain, fear and suffering in all animals, so when we heard about the heinous torture poor little Sage endured and the suffering inflicted, our hearts broke," stated HSU spokeswoman Deann Shepherd.

"The person or people responsible need to be held accountable for their actions. This behavior is intolerable and highly disturbing; we do not want any further harm to come to another animal or person by the hands of this culprit," Shepherd added.

In a Facebook post, Rose said a Sunday 4 p.m. candlelight memorial will be held for Sage at Clearfield's Kiwanis Park, 300 N. Vine Street.

"Know that we are going to keep fighting for Sage and find out who did this to his wonderful soul," she wrote.

Under Utah law, torture of a companion animal is a third-degree felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and zero-to-five years in prison.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Davis County Animal Services at 801-444-2200, or John Fox, HSU chief investigator, at 801-261-2919 ext. 210.

