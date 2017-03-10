Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

‘Sage’ the tortured cat dies; search on for abusers

By connect
First Published      Updated 8 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

"Sage," a 6-year-old cat beaten and tortured by persons unknown, has died of his injuries.

The gray-and-white domestic feline went missing from his Clearfield home last Sunday. Owner China (Cassel) Rose found him on Wednesday; he was suffering from broken ribs and toes, facial injuries, and hot glue burns to his eyes, anus and genitals.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday the cat became non-responsive at the Advanced Veterinary Care Hospital in Salt Lake City. CPR was unsuccessful in reviving him.

The Humane Society of Utah is offering a $5,000 reward — and a private donor has added $2,500 — for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Sage's injuries and painful death.

"The Humane Society of Utah's mission is to eliminate pain, fear and suffering in all animals, so when we heard about the heinous torture poor little Sage endured and the suffering inflicted, our hearts broke," stated HSU spokeswoman Deann Shepherd.

"The person or people responsible need to be held accountable for their actions. This behavior is intolerable and highly disturbing; we do not want any further harm to come to another animal or person by the hands of this culprit," Shepherd added.

In a Facebook post, Rose said a Sunday 4 p.m. candlelight memorial will be held for Sage at Clearfield's Kiwanis Park, 300 N. Vine Street.

"Know that we are going to keep fighting for Sage and find out who did this to his wonderful soul," she wrote.

Under Utah law, torture of a companion animal is a third-degree felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and zero-to-five years in prison.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Davis County Animal Services at 801-444-2200, or John Fox, HSU chief investigator, at 801-261-2919 ext. 210.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()