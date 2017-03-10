‘Sage’ the tortured cat dies; search on for abusers

"Sage," a 6-year-old cat beaten and tortured by persons unknown, has died of his injuries.
The gray-and-white domestic feline went missing from his Clearfield home last Sunday. Owner China (Cassel) Rose found him on Wednesday; he was suffering from broken ribs and toes, facial injuries, and hot glue burns to his eyes, anus and genitals.
Just before 5 p.m. Thursday the cat became non-responsive at the Advanced Veterinary Care Hospital in Salt Lake City. CPR was unsuccessful in reviving him.
The Humane Society of Utah is offering a $5,000 reward — and a private donor has added $2,500 — for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Sage's injuries and painful death.