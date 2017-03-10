Gehrke: What Gov. Gary Herbert would have said if I were his speechwriter

Representative Norm Thurston developed a novel approach, lowering the threshold for drunken driving to 0.05, a few beers for most. In a business-friendly state like ours, this will be a major boon to businesses like Uber and Lyft from Logan to St. George.

We've been warned that these liquor laws are "wacky," may further stigmatize the state and make us seem like weirdos and cost us convention and tourism business. Ask the Outdoor Retailer industry how much we care.

[Applause]

Speaking of Outdoor Retailer, screw those guys.

[Standing Ovation]

This session, we also made alcohol more expensive and added the so-called Zion Moat. Even though this moat will not have alligators, despite Senator Margaret Dayton's efforts, this will naturally reduce underage drinking, because kids will never want something as long as it is kept five feet away.

We plan to take Representative Brad Wilson's novel Zion Moat approach and apply it to our sex education curriculum. Students will be told they have to keep their naughty bits at least 10 feet apart, or five feet if they are separated by a short wall or maybe a row of plants.

Our sex education policy also changed, because of a lawsuit, to acknowledge that homosexuality exists. We will, however, still teach our young people it is icky and weird.

[Applause]

Speaking of icky and weird, in the gallery tonight is Tim Jensen. Don't be shy, Tim, stand up. Tim is 15 years old and has demons. He likes porn. Can't get enough. Totally addicted and, believe me, it's completely filthy stuff. You wouldn't believe it. But, thanks to Senator Todd Weiler, now Tim's parents will be able to take pornographers to court for the damage done to their perverted little monkey.

Thanks to Senator Weiler, we will keep the filth where it belongs: In our air.

[Applause]

If we have learned nothing from our nation's new secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, it's that our schoolchildren are confronting a dire threat — bears in schools. But you have addressed that this year, at least on our college campuses, by allowing our young people to get a concealed weapons permit on their 18th birthday. And I am happy to report that, since this bill passed, there has not been a single mauling at any of our colleges and universities. Next session, we should expand this program further to the K-12 level.